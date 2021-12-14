WAYCROSS — Annice Latrelle Carter Proctor Hardy, 83, passed away Friday afternoon, December 10, 2021, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross following an extended illness.
She was born in Brantley County to the late Owen Wiley Carter and Mary Magdalene Ammons Carter. She was the former owner and operator of Annice’s Beauty Corner and a member of Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Waycross Hairdressers Association. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter and great grandchildren. She simply loved taking care of others.
In addition to her parents she also was preceded in death by her former husband, Travis Lamar Hardy, Sr.; two sisters, Estelle Aycock and Myrtle Murray; a brother, J.W. Carter; and a niece, Elaine Murray Windon.
She is survived by her son, Lamar Hardy (wife Terry) of Hoboken; one granddaughter, Janice Hardy Lee (husband Wendell) of Hoboken; three great grandchildren, Kaleigh Hardy, Morgan Lee, and Addie Lee; a brother, Vernon Carter (wife Patsy) of Hoboken; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 13, at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
