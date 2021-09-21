The monthly Red Cross blood drive will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 27, at the Waycross Exchange Club Fairgrounds, 2401 Knight Avenue.
“We have an urgent need for blood at this time,” said Al Jacobson, a member of the Blood Drive volunteers.
This month’s blood drive will be dedicated to the memory of Mattie Goble, who died died April 10, 2007 from cancer.
General Bearing Industrial of Waycross will donate $800 to be used as prizes for donors.
Cash prizes donated will be dispersed in increments of two $100 bills, four $50 bills, 15 $20 bills, and 10 $10 bills.
Gift certificates from Breezy’s, Wong’s and Captain Joe’s also will be given away. Walmart doughnuts will be provided all day.
A blood donor can choose to donate whole blood or platelets — both having benefits to patients. According to the Red Cross, every 30 seconds someone needs platelets.
All donors are welcome to enjoy Domino pizza, Walmart doughnuts and Minute Maid drinks.
