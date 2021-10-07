The Georgia Blueberry Festival of Alma/ Bacon county is seeking designs for it’s T-shirts to be used and sold at our 2022 Blueberry Festival. The contest will run until December 1st. The winner will be awarded $100, and a T-shirt with their artwork, on or before December 10, 2021.
We need creative blueberry art work for the back of our T-shirts. Our 2021 design was one of the best, but we know there are other great designs just waiting to be used. Please submit design on an 8 ½ x 11 sheet of paper with design in color
So earn for yourself a $100 for Christmas.
Designs should be sent to Georgia Blueberry Festival Inc, PO Box 213, Alma, GA 31510.
Please include your name, phone number and email for contact information.
All entries will be held in strict confidence and none will be used in later years without notifying the artist. The Georgia Blueberry Festival reserves the right to make changes, as necessary, to the selected design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.