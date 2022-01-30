Youmans Chapel sets special events
Youmans Chapel Baptist Church, 3497 Dean Still Road, Blackshear will host two special events on today and Sunday, January 29-30.
A “Winterfest” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., today (January 29), for all ages on the grounds at the corner of Youmans Chapel & Dean Still Roads. The event will have food, indoor and outdoor activities, games, and special music by Bearded Moose Worship Band.
A “Singspiration” fifth Sunday gospel sing presented by members of Youmans Chapel and area church congregations will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, January 30. Beverages, finger foods and fellowship will follow the sing.
Faith, Hope, Healing offering free meals
Faith, Hope and Healing Outreach Ministries will be giving away plates of food each Monday at the Waycross church, 200 Tebeau Street. Serving hours will be from noon until 4 p.m. The ministry has 501(c)3, non-profit status and accepts donations to help the food program. For more information about the ministry, contact Overseer Cowanza McDuffie at (229) 507-6875.
Way of Cross offers free food, clothing
Way of the Cross EPC will hold a free food and clothing giveaway at 8 a.m., Saturday, February 5, at 512 Lee Avenue.
People should bring a bag or box for the items. The first-come, first-served giveaway will be held the first Saturday of each month.
Items are available from donations by Waycross Food Distributor, Southern Acre Farm LLC and Charlie’s Chicken. For information, contact Pastor Mark Howard (904) 507-3054.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.