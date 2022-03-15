Thousands lined Knight Avenue Saturday during the lunch hour to honor its own Super Bowl hero in cold, blustery conditions. Ware County alum Ernest Jones brought up the rear of the nearly mile long parade waving to his supporters as he headed to where his gridiron glory began — Memorial Stadium. Beginning at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds, the windblown route with gust reaching 30 mph reached the stadium for a celebration rally. Several schools participated in the parade. Wacona Elementary, Memorial Drive Elementary and Williams Heights Elementary students chanted the parade route. Williams Heights was represented by its National Elementary Honor Society students. Jones, after prepping for the Gators under the tutiledge of head coach Franklin Stephens and earning all-state honors, moved on to the University of South Carolina playing three years at the linebacker position for the Gamecocks. His play in the SEC earned him looks from the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams selected Jones in the third-round (108th overall) last spring. Jones, who began the season playing special teams, was a defensive force in the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He led L.A. with seven tackles — two for loss — a sack, three quarterback hits and a pass breakup in the 23-20 win. Jones signed a few autographs during the nearly 50-minute trip and fist bumped youngsters as they approached his truck.
Online Poll
Have You Seen Our Recent Videos?
We have started a new series called "Weekly Updates' to keep our locals updated on the community. Have you seen it yet?
You voted:
Announcements
Online Services
Subscription Services
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.