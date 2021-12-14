Mrs. Barbara Jo Douglas, 61, of Blackshear, died Saturday evening at Bacon County Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Alfred Jones and Louise Lumpkin Jones. She was a 1978 graduate of Franklin County High School in Carnesville, Georgia. She moved to Waycross twenty-four years ago and eventually settled in Blackshear when she got married in 2005. Mrs. Douglas had a passion for fishing. She brought that passion and joy for fishing with her everyday while working for Winge's Bait and Tackle. She was an outstanding cook, she loved drag racing and was a skilled mechanic. More than anything, she loved her family, and any time she was able to spend with them. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Jones and Wendall Jones, and four sisters, Janet Smith, Mary Ellen Courson, Verdie Jones and Irma Jean Wright.
Mrs. Douglas is survived by her husband of sixteen years, Edward Douglas II of Blackshear, four children, Jeremy Dodd of Lagrange, Stephen Dodd of Blackshear, Chance Douglas of Blackshear, Onna Greenwell of Waycross, eight grandchildren, Gavin Dodd, Peyton Dodd, Karsyn Dodd, Tatum Dodd, Kyler Vickers, Drake Douglas, Daytona Corbitt, and Daythan Cox, two sisters, Vivian Ann Hartline of Lavonia, Georgia, Mary Frances Braddy and her husband Jimmy of Waycross, one brother, Warren Jones of Gulf Port, Mississippi, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Little Utah Cemetery in Axson, Georgia. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.
