A spokesperson for the Chick-fil-a in Waycross said Wednesday morning social media reports that the restaurant on Memorial Drive would close Thursday, August 12, until further notice were not true.
The report on Ware County Scanner said Chick-fil-a would be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, but close beginning Thursday.
“What’s on there is not true,” a restaurant employee said when contacted by telephone Wednesday morning. “Please let people know we’re open and will be open (Thursday).”
The restaurant, on its website, lists serving hours at the 2256 Memorial Drive location as 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The listing of the hours is followed by a qualifier that “hours may change under current circumstances.”
Follow us on Facebook and wjhnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
This week's edition sponsored by:
Support the businesses that support your local newspaper.
Bulletin
Latest e-Edition
Welcome to our new website!
Latest News
Recent Ads
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.