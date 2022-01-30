Special to the WJH McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers of Waycross has announced a partnership with Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC of Atlanta, one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast. MSW is an award-winning, high-growth agency having recently won the Independent Agents & Brokers of America 2021 Best Practices award as the top performer in their revenue category. The award evaluates an agency’s organic growth metrics, operational excellence, including client satisfaction levels, and financial performance as compared to its peers. “We strive to keep our clients’ interests first, which is consistent with the Oakbridge philosophy and culture,” said McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers Managing Partner Dutch McNeal. “This partnership affords us unlimited reach and potential, allowing us to leverage the resources, training and technology of Oakbridge to expand our footprint and better serve our clients’ needs.” The partnership strengthens Oakbridge’s footprint in Southeast Georgia and further supports aggressive expansion along the coast. “We’re excited to welcome McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers to Oakbridgesaid Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. “Their high-performance team will bolster our collective client offerings and further expand our footprint and service area, specifically in the state’s coastal regions. “It also sets the stage for Oakbridge’s growth in Georgia’s Southeastern region and into North Florida.” The partnership offers MSW access to Oakbridge’s sales training and risk management platform, including its innovative Proactive Services offering that seeks to identify and mitigate risks through proprietary analysis and a hands-on, consultative approach. MSW has been consistently recognized as a top revenue performer by Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc., boasting a 34 percent organic revenue growth in 2019, and 35 percent in 2020. MSW will maintain its presence in the Waycross, Georgia, market. In 2021, McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers was recognized as a Best Practices Agency — Top Performer — by Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc. and Reagan Consulting, and a Bulldog Top 100 Business by the University of Georgia Alumni Association. The firm’s partners have been recognized by Business Insurance Magazine. Oakbridge was founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast. The agency is a partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a “Top 100” insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries.
Online Poll
Announcements
Online Services
Subscription Services
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.