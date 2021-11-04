Connie Sikes
Smith
WAYCROSS — Mary Connie Sikes Smith, 87, of Waycross, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness.
Mrs. Smith was born in Folkston, to the late James Oscar and Estelle Gowen Sikes. She retired from the Ware County Board of Education as a special education teacher as well as a hospital/homebound teacher. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the John Wesley Sunday School Class for more than 50 years.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Jacob “Jake” Smith. She also was preceded in death by two sisters, Jacqueline Eleanor Sikes James and Bobbie Ruth Sikes Miller.
Survivors include three children, Greg Smith of Waycross, Pam Smith DiGioia (husband Frank) of Atlanta, and Tim Smith of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Jonathan DiGioia (Katelyn), Lisa DiGioia, Phillip DiGioia, Laura DiGioia, David DiGioia, Zoe Smith, Jake Smith and Hannah Smith; two great-grandchildren, Nathan DiGioia and Harriett DiGioia; along with many other relatives.
Mrs. Smith is remembered for her patience and tenderness with children, her encouraging sense of humor and her devotion to her community, church, and family members. She was known for her great unselfishness, and she lived a sacrificial life that showed her heart of love for others.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 7, at Trinity United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.
Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
