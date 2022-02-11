Paige Taylor has her thumb on the pulse of this community, providing passion and drive to keep the heartbeat of the business district alive and thriving. Influence from her grandmother, Dean Griffin, helped to form her beliefs, her compassion and her drive to excel. Spending each summer with her grandmother, even throughout her college days, Taylor was able to formulate a vision that has delivered success and productivity to this impressive young woman. Beauty, brains and common sense are all rolled into one package. Her education from Georgia Southern University has served her well as she’s walked into the center of downtown Waycross and delivered on promises made. Taylor is this month’s Journal-Herald “Spotlight” personality. Born and raised in Waycross and Ware County, Taylor said her drive, work ethic, sunny disposition, ambition and the desire to succeed all be can traced directly to the influence of her grandmother. “She taught me how to drive and she taught me how to bake a 10-layer chocolate cake,” Taylor said as she welcomed visitors into her office at the top of the stairs in the old Phoenix Hotel. “All I do, I do it for her. She had a huge impact on my life and taught me many life skills.” Currently, Taylor serves as Executive Director of the Waycross-Ware County Chamber of Commerce, a position she says is the best decision she ever made. What keeps this Southern beauty at the top of her game? “You can’t let people get you down for one thing,” said Taylor. It’s obvious she’s doing what she loves to do. “I enjoy volunteering my free time,” Taylor said. She backs it up by serving with the SwampFest organization, the Waycross Service League, the CERT team, Waycross Rotary Club, The Hanger, Mom Prom Committee, Southern Forest World Board of Directors and is a member of the Leadership Waycross Class of 2022, as well as being a Delta Phi Epsilon alum. “After I graduated college in 2018, I was unsure what I wanted to do,” said Taylor. “I was approached by the Chamber of Commerce while they were unstaffed in January 2019, which blossomed my career in the chamber world.” Her promotion to executive director came in May 2021. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community in numerous ways in this position,” Taylor said. “That was the best decision I could have made.” Her future endeavors include working to make Waycross and Ware County an even better place to live, work and play. “I want to see organizations come together and help each other,” Taylor said. “I want to see businesses succeed in and out of the chamber roll. My goals all revolve around the chamber. “Eventually, I want to make an impact on business and be a part of their success. And I look forward to someday getting married.” Her role models, of course, are her grandmother and her mother, Pam Taylor, who taught leading by example. “I try to treat people the way I want to be treated,” said Taylor. “I want to be their sunshine on a cloudy day.” Believe it or not, this pleasant young woman said with a wide smile, “I haveabout 20 hunting dogs and I love to go hunting.” She and her family are members of Central Baptist Church.
A spotlight on Paige Taylor
By MYRA WILLIAMS Staff Writer
-
- Updated
- 0
