HOBOKEN — A Brantley County man was injured early Saturday when he crashed his motorcycle while running from an officer on Raybon Road near Billy Jacobs Road at speeds of near 100 mph. William Tyler Griffis, 39, was transported to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for treatment of his injuries, said Alicia Carter, Georgia State Patrol Waycross Post secretary. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Failure to Maintain a Lane and No Tag. Brantley County Deputy Priscilla McCormick wrote in her report she was eastbound on Raybon Road when she encountered the bike traveling at 96 mph. The deputy turned around and tried to catch up with the bike. After turning on her emergency lights, the deputy witnessed the bike crash at the intersection of Raybon Road and Billy Jacobs Road. Deputy McCormick wrote in her report she asked the rider, who appeared to be intoxicated, if he was OK and he responded, “I’m going to jail.” Griffis was westbound on Raybon Road when his 2013 Yamaha motorbike skidded onto the north shoulder of the roadway where the driver lost control of the steering. Carter said the driver was separated from the bike and traveled 80 feet from the area where the bike left the roadway. The bike and its rider both came to rest on the north shoulder of Raybon Road. GSP Trooper Merritt Meeks investigated the 1:59 a.m. crash.
Announcements
Online Services
Subscription Services
Online Poll
Have You Seen Our Recent Videos?
We have started a new series called "Weekly Updates' to keep our locals updated on the community. Have you seen it yet?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.