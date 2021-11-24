Voters in Waycross will determine two new city commissioners on Tuesday, November 30, in runoffs for the seats in District 2 and 3, respectively.
Sheinita S. Bennett-McCauley and Lonnie A. Adamson III are vying for the District 2 seat, while Katrena Felder and Akeem T. Clayton seek the post in District 3. The runoff was necessary after no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes in the Muncipal Election on November 2, leaving the top two in the balloting moving to Tuesday’s elimination.
Today (Wednesday, November 24) is the final day to cast and early vote in the runoff. Early voting was limited to the first three days of this week at the Ware County Board of Elections and Registration, 408 Tebeau Street. A fourth day would have been held on Friday, Supervisor of Elections Carlos Nelson said, but it was earlier declared a state holiday by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Runoff voting Tuesday will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the C.C. McCray City Auditorium for both districts. Only those with a current voter registration for the city districts in the runoff are eligible to vote Tuesday regardless of whether they voted on November 2.
Bennett-McCauley collected 68 votes (38.64 percent) to 66 (37.5 percent) for Adamson in the earlier election. Felder just missed avoiding a runoff by receiving 95 votes (48.2 percent) to 65 by Clayton (32.9 percent).
Only 11.1 percent of the registered voters in District 2 cast ballots earlier this month. The turnout for the District 3 race exceeded that only marginally with 12.48 percent.
The District 2 seat is currently held by John Threat, who ran third behind Bennett-McCauley and Adamson. The District 3 seat is being vacated by Marian Solomon-Gaines, who announced at the time of her election in 2017, this term would be her last.
The District 1 seat also was on the earlier ballot, but incumbent Norman Davis was unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.