As Christmas approaches, we ask that you remember the Waycross Journal-Herald’s Empty Stocking fund in your holiday plans.
The Empty Stocking Fund, which began in the 1930s, benefits the Salvation Army and Ware County Department of Children’s Services.
Our 2020 goal of $10,000 was met last year and we hope to match and exceed that amount again this year.
While preparing for joyous holiday celebrations with your friends and family, it’s important to stop and reflect on the joy and blessings in your own life while also being aware that not everyone is as fortunate.
The donations made have a powerful impact not only on the people the Salvation Army and the Ware County DFACS work with directly, but also on the larger community as a whole.
That is why we (WJH employees) ask you to remember the Empty Stocking Fund with a charitable gift in support of our community during the Christmas season. Any amount you can share greatly will be appreciated and put to good use right here at home.
We’ve simplified the donation procedure allowing supporters to donate by visiting our office at 311 Carswell Avenue, calling (912) 283-2244 to make a gift using a credit card, or by sending a check to P.O. Box 219 Waycross, 31502.
What better way to celebrate Christmas than by sharing what you have with neighbors who are in need of assistance to meet their basic needs?
Your generosity will have a positive impact on people who are in need, as well as the larger community. Every gift matters.
Please, won’t you decide to make a difference today?
