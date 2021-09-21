In celebration of the month of September a National Recovery Month, Waycross Mayor Michael-Angelo James presented a proclamation to Bethesda Recovery executive director Cathy Sweat, who is working to promote those pratices and develop a strong Recovery Community here in South Georgia. A large contingent of supporters attended the presentation held on the steps of Bethesday Reovery on Mary Street. In keeping with the purpose of the month, Bethesda is holding a series of lunch and learn programs at 105 Washington Street. On September 24, a birthday celebration will be held for persons in recovery from addition or trauma. The event will be held at Pernell Roberts Park. Everyone is invited to attend.
