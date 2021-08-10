Top Teacher

Waycross Middle School teacher Christie Christensen has been selected as the Ware County Schools Teacher of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year. Christensen exemplifies a passion for the profession, has a heart for students, and is committed to bringing her very best to the classroom each day, no matter the challenges. Flanking Christensen are Principal David Hitt (left) and Superintendent Bert Smith.

