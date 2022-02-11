To celebrate Ware County alum Ernest Jones and his Los Angeles Rams’ teammates participating in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Waycross Dairy Queen has created an “Ernest Jones” Blizzard with yellow and blue M&Ms. The speciality is being sold through Monday. DQ employees Angela Johnson and Cliff Aguilar hold up the treat for Waycross Journal-Herald Publisher Rick Head and staff writer Rick Nolte, who were the first to place the order. DQ’s Facebook page suggested the idea and owner Brenda Rolison made it happen.

