Ada Dian Gore

EAST ELLIJAY, Ga. — Mrs. Ada Dian Gore, 73, of East Ellijay, Ga., passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Gore, who was known as Diane, was born on January 5, 1950, in Waycross, to the late Marvin Gibson and Fanny Rebecca Avant Gibson. Mrs. Gore worked in retail management for many years, and any store she managed always prospered. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting and baking, but her greatest love was children.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Theron Collon Gore Jr.; son Terrence Collon Gore, of Walnut Grove, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Charles Gore and Amy Reid Gore, of Reidville, S.C.; two grandsons, Thomas Caden Gore and Jackson Reid Gore; and her sister, Erma Renee Gibson Wilson, of Waycross.

Funeral services were Wednesday, February 8 in the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Withrow and Herbert Teague officiating. Interment followed in the Georgia National Cemetery. Pallbearers were Terrence Gore, Timothy Gore, Caden Gore, and Jackson Gore.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home of Ellijay was in charge of arrangements.

