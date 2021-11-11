Arlene Hedgepath Harrison
WAYCROSS — Ms. Arlene Hedgepath Harrison, 66, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at her residence in Waycross.
She was born January 3, 1955, in Frankfurt, Germany, but she was raised in Ware County. She graduated from Ware County High School in 1973. Arlene was formerly employed in the banking industry in Waycross, and she attended Sweetwater Baptist Church.
Arlene was preceded in death by her father, William Langford “Bill” Hedgepath, Jr.; her mother, Nellie Mae Foster King; stepmother, Bettye Jean Kimball Hedgepath; brother, Eddie Langford Hedgepath; and sister, Sandra Peck.
Survivors include three daughters, Sabrina Smith (Scott) of Waycross, Nicole Davis (Drew) of Mershon, and Michelle Guy (Eric) of Waycross; six grandchildren, Carson Davis, Haley Guy, Haden Guy, Raigan Smith, Cohen Davis and Radlee Smith; sister, Lisa Music (Chris); two step siblings, Gary Kildow and Patty Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.
The family received friends beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Sympathy may be expressed by posting to her tribute wall, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
