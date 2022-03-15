WAYCROSS — Betty Ruth Harper, 92, died Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022, at Hospice House Satilla. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. Mrs. Harper graduated from Wacona School, and she was a member of Williams Chapel Baptist Church. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Harper was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Allen Driggers and Annie Laura Boyles Driggers; her son, William Derrell Harper; and three siblings, Floris Strickland, Robert Huey Driggers and Edward Allen Driggers, Jr. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, William Q. Harper of Waycross; one son, Randy Alan Harper (wife April) of Waycross; daughter-in-law, Leah Harper of Glennville; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one sister, Doris Thompson of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Williams Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. Sympathy may be expressed by posting to her tribute wall, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online Poll
Have You Seen Our Recent Videos?
We have started a new series called "Weekly Updates' to keep our locals updated on the community. Have you seen it yet?
You voted:
Announcements
Online Services
Subscription Services
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.