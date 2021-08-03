PALM CITY, Fla. — Betty Ruth Katkaveck, formerly of Waycross and daughter of Edwin Howard and Pansy Peele Rogers, also of Waycross, passed away at 3:11 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021. Ms. Katkaveck was born December 22, 1922, and grew up in Waycross and attended Waycross High School. She loved classical dance and was a student of Anita Abbott for years. Ms. Katkaveck danced for the troops at the USO during World War II. She worked with the City of Waycross and as business manager of the Waycross Journal-Herald until she retired. Ms. Katkaveck was a dedicated Bible student with the Bible Standard Ministries and servant at the Bible House Headquarters located at 1156 St. Matthews Road, Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, 19425. She raised four children and was wife to the late Mickey Katkaveck and sister of the late Jean Hyers both of Waycross. Ms. Katkaveck loved to garden and was an accomplished artist and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was affectionately known as “Mom Betty,” “Grand Betty,” “Gramma” and “Great Grand Betty.” Ms. Katkaveck is survived by Kit Theros (Wayne), Jane McCleskey (late Bud), Ken Williams (Lisa), and Allyson Tannone (Mark); five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was also close to her nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 7, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in the Greenlawn Mausoleum. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bible Standard Ministries, 1156 Street, Matthews Road, Chester Springs, Pennsylvania. 19425. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfh.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
