WAYCROSS — Bobby Blue Smith, 24, of Waycross died Thursday June 22, 2023, in Ware County.
Smith was born July 12, 1998 in Waycross to Bobby Green Smith and Crystal Blue Freeman.
He had made Ware and Pierce County his home for his entire life. Smith was a 2017 graduate of Pierce County High School.
He was a dedicated firefighter for the Ware County Fire Department. He also took great joy in working for Kenny Hodges and Hodges Plumbing, and for Chris Walker and Walker’s Lawn Care.
A humble follower of Christ, Smith was a light in his community, who loved people and uplifted each and everyone he came in contact with. He loved to fish, hunt and ride buggies, especially at Fat Daddy’s ATV Park. More than anything, Smith loved his family and cherished the quality time he was able to spend with them.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bobby Smith and Virginia Hickox.
Smith is survived by his mother, Crystal Blue Freeman Davis and her husband, Mark, of Millwood; his father, Bobby Smith and his wife, Shei, of Blackshear; his sister, Zoë Smith of Valdosta; one step-brother, Shane Youmans of Blackshear; two step-sisters, Libby Youmans and Abby Westberry of Blackshear; his girlfriend, Kearington Moore of Blackshear; his maternal grandparents, Tom and Eileen Freeman of St. Johns, Fla.; his aunts and uncles, Tommy and Betsy Freeman of Jacksonville, Fla., Kevin and Julie Parrott of Blackshear, Cheryl and Brent Jacobs of Brantley County; his best friend and cousin, Tripp Freeman of Jacksonville; as well as numerous other relatives.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Blue Smith was held Monday morning, June 26 at Central Baptist Church.
Burial followed in Bennett Cemetery in Millwood.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.
