WAYCROSS — Brandon Lamar Henderson, 30, of Waycross passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday morning, July 29, 2021, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer. Henderson was born January 15, 1991, to Stevie and Melissa Stapleton Henderson and made Waycross his home all of his life. He graduated from Ware County High School in the class of 2009 and most recently worked at Atlantic Coast Bank and loved wakeboarding. Henderson was a member of Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church. Henderson was the true definition of a fighter. He stayed strong for everyone around him and always put other people’s needs before his own. Henderson was a dear friend to lots of people and was an inspiration to many he never met. He was as dependable as a person can be, a hardworking young man that every day put on a smile and brought joy to everyone he encountered. Henderson was the first person to reach out to people during a difficult time and always kept them in his prayers no matter the situation. His infectious smile and personality brought happiness, joy, hope, and faith to a countless number of people. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary Jeanette Henderson. Henderson is survived by his parents, Stevie and Melissa Henderson of Waycross; a brother, Dustin Henderson of Waycross; his maternal grandparents, John W. Stapleton, Jr. and Wanda Stapleton of Millwood; paternal grandfather, Walter Marion Henderson of Waycross; aunts and uncles, Belinda Grantham and husband Randy of Waycross, Scottie Steverson and wife Brenda of Waycross, Kim Sykes and husband David of Waycross, Michael Henderson of Bainbridge; beloved dog, Jasmine; numerous cousins and other relatives. A funeral was held Saturday, July 31 at New Life Church. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, Inc., P.O. Box 667, Blackshear, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfh.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
