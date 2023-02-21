WAYCROSS — Mr. Brian Keith Saxon, 58, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his residence in Waycross following a short illness.
He was born in Hinesville, Ga., to James Robert Saxson, Sr. and Betty Annette Gamage Saxson. He was a carpenter most of his life, and attended Crossview Church of God of Prophecy.
In addition to his father, he also was preceded in death by his wife, Ilene Saxon.
He is survived by his mother, Annette Saxon of Waycross; two brothers, Robert Saxon (Bonnie) of Waycross, and Tommy Saxon (Kellie) of Waycross; eight nieces and nephews, Angie Swaney (Dwight) of Midway, Ga., Anna Wall (Andy) of Waycross, Christiane Henderson (Craig) of Waycross, Joe VanGiller (Jennifer) of Guyton, Ga., Mac Saxon of Athens, Ga., Nick Saxon of Omaha, Neb., Stacey Tucker (Kevin, II) of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Zack Saxon (Meagan) of Canton, Ga.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. today (Wednesday, February 22) at Crossview Church of God of Prophecy. Memorialization will be by cremation.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.