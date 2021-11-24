Carol Thompson
MILLWOOD — Carol Thompson, 79, died Thursday afternoon, November 18, 2021, at her residence in Millwood.
Thompson was born January 6, 1942, in Atkinson County to the late Clinton Ray Allen and Vivian Sears White. She was formerly employed at the Millwood Post Office as the PostMaster Relief (PMR). Thompson also was a beautician in Millwood for many years. She was a loving and devoted homemaker who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Horace Perry Thompson of Millwood; five children, Jane Logue (Cliff) of Waycross, Perry Thompson (Tina), Ray Thompson (Beth), Penny Deems (Ricky) all of Millwood, and Kelly Thompson (Devon) of Athens; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Carlene Tanner (late Frank) of Jesup; step-mother, Sue Allen; step-sister, Vanessa Murray; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed in Millwood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sympathy may be expressed by posting to his tribute wall, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.