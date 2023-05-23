BLACKSHEAR — Dallin Thomas Thornton, 8, of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning, May 19, 2023, at his residence following a courageous battle with Farber’s disease.
Born January 26, 2015, in Brunswick, Thornton had lived in Pierce County all his life.
He was a student at Blackshear Elementary School. Thornton was all boy and loved fishing, sharks, monster trucks, Nerf guns, swimming, goats, chickens, and the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Thornton loved his family and was a mama’s boy and his daddy’s best buddy. He loved Jesus and enjoyed listening to stories in the Bible about fishing. We’re sure Jesus is showing him the best fishing holes in Heaven now.
Thornton was a member of Walkerville Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents, Garrett Anthony and Telisa Jacobs Thornton of Blackshear; his sister, Kaylena Sudduth of Blackshear; his brother, Syler Jacobs of Blackshear; his maternal grandparents, Wayne Jacobs (Sarah Phelps) of Kingsland and Carol Briggs of Waycross; his paternal grandparents, Phillip Thornton of Blackshear, and Margaret Locklair of Kingsland; his girlfriend, Lakelynn Harris of Blackshear; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A funeral service was held Monday afternoon, May 22 at Walkerville Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Carter officiating.
Interment followed in the Walkerville Cemetery.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at HYPERLINK "http://www.pearsondial.com" www.pearsondial.com.
Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
