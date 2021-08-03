FOLKSTON — Della Chaney Davis, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Folkston. Ms. Davis was born February 24, 1931, in Broxton to the late Harmon and Margaret Chaney and was t h e youngest of 11 children. Besides her parents, Ms. Davis also joins four sisters and six brothers and her husband, John Lloyd Davis Sr., and son, John L. Davis Jr,. in Heaven. She never met a stranger, could work for circles around people half her age, always spoke her mind but never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her strength, independence, love of family, and strong Christian faith were notable parts of the beautiful tapestry of her life. Ms. Davis leaves behind an enduring legacy in the character of her many loving family members. She is survived by her children, Joyce (Roy) Versele of St. Marys, Juanita (Chuck) Clark of Woodbine, and Wesley (Linda) Davis of Anderson, S.C..; her grandchildren, Shona (Jeff) Crozier, Dr. Wes (Michele) Davis, Sara (Niko) Kolgaklis, Lindsey (David) Dunn, Hannah (Gillis) Morris, and Robert (Carolyn) Versele; her 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service was held Saturday, July 31, in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home with Pastor Jonny Rodgers presiding. Interment was held privately at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, Georgia, was entrusted with Ms. Davis’ arrangements.
