WARE COUNTY — Fosteen Roundtree Banks, 90, died Tuesday afternoon, July 27, 2021, at her residence. Ms. Banks was a native of Pierce County but lived most of her life in Ware County. She retired from Ware County High School and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Ware County Exchange Club. In 2019, Ms. Banks received the F.J. Beverly Beacon of Light Award from the Waycross-Ware County Sports Hall of Fame. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford Roundtree and Susie Bowman Roundtree; her husband, Thomas D. Banks, Sr.; brothers, Frank and J.B. Roundtree; and sister, Dean Griffin. Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Pearson (Joe) of Waycross; a son, Thomas D. “Tommy” Banks, Jr. (Kecia) of Waycross; grandchildren, Kyle Pearson, Justin Pearson (Mindy), Breanne Morris (Richard), Clinton Banks (Annie), Aaron Banks, Kuff Thrift and Pierce Thrift; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Collin, J. Harrison, Hadley and Harper; two sisters, Betty Higgs and Shirley Aldridge, both of Waycross; two brothers, Ray Roundtree and Larry Roundtree (Lena), both of Waycross; sisters-in-law, Joy Roundtree and Pat Roundtree; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Thursday, July 29 at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
