WAYCROSS — Infant Hanson Ray Gunter, the son of Kyle and Gabby O’Berry Gunter of Waycross, was too perfect for this world and passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Michael O’Berry.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his grandparents, Charles and Glenda Beverley of Blackshear, Dale and Cindy Fredericks of Waycross, and Keith Gunter of Blackshear; great grandparents, Curtis and Linda Sinclair of Patterson, and Ronnie and JoAnn McQuaig of Waycross; aunts and uncles, Jessica and John Brown of Hahira, Ga., Nichole and Brian Gay of Waycross, Britney Fredericks of Jacksonville, Fla., Kristina and Art Lara of Blackshear, and Josh Gunter of Jesup; several great aunts and uncles, and a host of cousins and other relatives.
A graveside funeral service took place at 10 a.m. Saturday May 20 at New Home Cemetery with Dr. Bill Young officiating.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com.
Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.
