WAYCROSS — Iris Sue Steedley, 66, of Waycross went home to her heavenly father on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She was born in Waycross to the late Frank Henry Steedley and Betty Grace Steedley, and made Waycross her home all her life. She retired from Satilla Regional Medical Center after 34 years of service. She delighted in cooking for family and friends, she was affectionately known as “Nana” or “Sue Baby” to most who knew her. She lived life to its fullest, loving to have a good time. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Frank Herbert Steedley. Mrs. Steedley is survived by her children, Angie Cox of Waycross, George “Bubba” Cox of Blackshear, Kyle Cox (Shan) of Waycross; grandchildren, Justin Council, Kayla Thornton, Cody Morgan, Ryann Frey, Riley Cox, Katie Beth Thrift, Seth Strickland; four great grandchildren; three brothers, Jim Steedley (wife Jennelle) of Waycross, George Steedley (wife Shirleen) of Dovers Bluff, Ga., Henry Steedley (wife Kandy) of Waycross; two sisters, Becky Harrell (husband Charles) of Bainbridge, Ga., Marie Barnard (husband Steve) of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at noon at the funeral home. Charlie Boyd and Devin Strickland served as honorary pallbearers. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangement.
