WAYCROSS — Mr. John Britt “J.B.” Bratcher, 68, died suddenly Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at his residence in Waycross. Bratcher was born October 7, 1954 in Alma to the late Hollis Bratcher and Betsy Knowles Bratcher. He graduated from Waycross High School. Bratcher enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bratcher began working for the City of Waycross in December of 1996. He was currently working for the Public Works Department at Oakland Cemetery. In addition to his parents, Bratcher also was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Bratcher. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Alice Franklin Bratcher of Waycross; two children, Kayla Davis (Creighton) of Blackshear, and Jonathan Bratcher (Joanna) of Waycross; and nine grandchildren, Kalee, Braden and Zachary Roe, Nathaniel Davis, Jordy, Jace, Jacobi, Jax and Jessa Bratcher. A funeral service was held Friday, March 31 at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization was by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by posting to his tribute wall, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
