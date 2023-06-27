BLACKSHEAR — Mr. James Lester “Charlie” Boyett, Jr., 88, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning, June 22, 2023, at Harborview — Pierce County Nursing Home.
Born February 19, 1935 in Blackshear, Boyett he had lived in Hilliard, Fla., for many years before moving back to Pierce County four years ago. He was a 1953 graduate of Blackshear High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
Boyett retired from the Florida Department of Transportation where he had been a weight inspector. He enjoyed cars including race cars, working in his yard, watching Westerns, and reading his Bible. Boyett was of the Primitive Baptist faith.
He was a son of the late James Lester and Alma Carrie Pierce Boyett, Sr. Boyett was also preceded in death by two sisters, Moreta Lee and Juanita Lee; and all six of his brothers, Milford Boyett, Elder Winston Boyett, Elder Willis Boyett, Earl Boyett, T. J. Boyett, and Sam Boyett.
Survivors include two sisters, Genoa Lee and Geneva Bacon both of Alma; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Boyett of Blackshear; a first cousin, Larry (Colleen) Boyett of Brunswick; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A funeral service was held Saturday morning, June 24, 2023, at the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Lee officiating.
Interment will be in the Ramah Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Harborview — Pierce County Nursing Home for all they did for Boyett the past four years. Their love and care for not only him, but his family, has been most appreciated.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register www.pearsondial.com.
Pearson Dial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
