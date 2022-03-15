WAYCROSS — Janie Crews Strickland Gibson, 93, of Waycross, died Wednesday night, March 9, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities. She was born in Brantley County to the late Homer Crews and Nettie Walker Crews. A standout basketball player at Hoboken High School, she was a member of the 1946 graduating class. She left Brantley County shortly after graduation, moved to Florida, and lived there the majority of her life before returning to Waycross in 2003. She was retired from Publix Supermarkets Inc. Mrs. Gibson was a previous member of First Baptist Church in St. Cloud, Fla., Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Waycross, and was currently a member of Second Baptist Church in Waycross. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Everette Strickland, her second husband, Richard A. Gibson, two sons, Gene Strickland and Mike Strickland (Sharon), two grandchildren, Clarissa Strickland and Jane Bognar (Chris), and five siblings, Marion Crews, Julian Crews, Delores Courson, Mary Lou Aldridge, and Laverne Youmans. Mrs. Gibson is survived by her son, Samuel A. Strickland; seven grandchildren, Scott Long, Tammy Barker (Bradley), Vernon Strickland (Karin), David Strickland, Jr., (Jessica), Amanda Harris (Kenny), Elizabeth Chesnutt, Samuel A. Strickland, Jr.; 20 great grandchildren; four siblings, Wesley Crews (Deniece), Norma Clements (Ron), Jerry Crews (Diane), Erma Reed (Calvin); two sister-in-laws, Myrle Lee, Marion Clements, and numerous other relatives. A funeral was held at 3 p.m., Sunday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed Tuesday, March 15, in Osceola Memorial Gardens in Kissimmee, Fla. The family received friends beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.
