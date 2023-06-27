WAYCROSS — Mr. Jerrelle Roy Merritt, 68, of Waycross died Thursday morning, June 22, 2023, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.
Merritt was born in Douglas to the late Roy Merritt and Maudie Ann Davis Merritt.
Merritt had made Waycross his home for the majority of his life. He was a certified diesel mechanic, and of the Baptist faith. Merritt was a veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, June Merritt.
Merritt is survived by his sister, Joann Youmans of Waycross; his best friend and niece, Lori Griffin of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Monday, July 3 in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.
