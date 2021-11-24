John David Youmans
WAYCROSS — John David Youmans, 57, of Waycross, died Monday evening, November 8, 2021, at his residence after a sudden illness.
Youmans was born in Waycross, and was the son of Larry Youmans and the late Jerry Murray Youmans, and made Waycross his home for most of his life.
He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Youmans’ son and grandchildren brought great joy to his life. He valued his relationship with them, and would glow with pride when sharing stories about them.
Youmans was a member of the Ware County High School marching band and was drum major his senior year. His love of music and his beloved marching band were what drove him to continue crafting his gift.
Youmans was a man of many talents. He was a brilliant actor, screenwriter, director, songwriter and musician. He was an integral part of the Waycross theatrical scene, along with his dear friends, Edmund Pedrick, Larry Miller, and John and Nancy Campbell, the original WACT crew.
Youmans was a dedicated volunteer for the Gram Parsons Guitar Pull and Swamptown Getdown Music Festivals. His enthusiasm was contagious and inspiring to all who knew him.
He will be remembered for his generosity, his unprecedented talent, his honor, and his love and devotion. His love and laughter will live on in our hearts.
Youmans is survived by his son, Tony Phillips (wife Melody) of Waycross; five grandchildren, Anthony Phillips, Devin Phillips, Landon Phillips, Kylie Phillips, Griffin Williams all of Waycross; three siblings, Jackie Harrison of Waycross, Jayne Bradley (husband Ken) of Jacksonville, Fla., Jimmy Strickland of Waycross; three faithful canine companions, Wolfee, Ginger and Bobo; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service was held Friday, November 12, 2021, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com
Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.