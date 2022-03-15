ALMA — Joseph “Joe” Marvin Arnold III, 80, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bacon County Hospital in Alma. He was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., but he lived most of his life in Marietta, Ga. Joe graduated from Roswell High School in 1959 and Georgia State University in 1967. He retired from Chattahoochee Tech in 2003 after 34 years of service. Years ago, he was an accountant for Lockheed Martin in Marietta. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Blackshear where they have made their home since 2005. Joe was currently attending Waycross First Assembly. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Marvin Arnold Jr. and Mary McGee Arnold, brother, William “Bill” Arnold, and brothers-in-law, Edward Mullis and Tommy Papadeas. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Irene Papadeas Arnold of Blackshear; three daughters, Theresa Arnold Lee (Donnie) of Blackshear, Lisa Elaine Ralls (Chuck) of Comanche, Okla., and Sarah Arnold Penland (Greg) of Waycross; grandchildren, Joshua Alvarez, Kaitlyn Alvarez, Caleb Alvarez, Charlie Ralls, Caylee Ralls, Lana Penland and Lindy Jo Penland; one brother, James Arnold (Mildred) of Marietta; sister-in-law, Mary Mullis Kicklighter of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at High Bluff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, tcjayfund.org, or To The Nations, tothenationsmissions.com. Sympathy may be expressed by posting to his tribute wall, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
