WAYCROSS — Mrs. Joyce Dean Jones Eunice, 91, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Eunice was born October 22, 1931, in Plainville, Ga., to the late William B. Jones and Etta Rawlins Jones. She lived most of her life in Waycross. Mrs. Eunice retired from the Southeast Georgia Cancer Society as the Executive Director after 26 years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Paul Eunice, Jr.; her son, Arthur Paul Eunice III; two sisters, Betty Pierce and Emily Brown; and four brothers, Charles Jones, Buzzy Jones, Billy Jones and Robert Jones.
Survivors include one daughter-in-law, Nancy Eunice; two granddaughters, Wendy Webster and Brenda Thigpen; four grandchildren, Ashley Music (Shane), Kevin Lamar Rittenhouse (Christian), Kyndell Webster Peach (Jordan), Max Martin, Abby Booth (David) and Thomas Thigpen (Brooke); six great grandchildren, Haylee Music, Harper Music, Kiersten Rittenhouse, Camden Rittenhouse, Marleigh Peach, Jaxson Peach, Kalleigh Grace Booth and Gunner Booth; one sister, Elaine Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment followed in Greenlawn Mausoleum.
Sympathy may be expressed by posting to the tribute wall, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
