WAYCROSS — Kay Veal passed away after an extended illness Friday, May 19, 2023, in her home in Waycross.
She will be remembered lovingly by her husband of more than 68 years, her three children and everyone who knew this remarkable, open-hearted woman who enriched the lives of all who met her.
Mrs. Veal was devoted to her family, and a constant source of strength and wisdom. She especially enjoyed cooking for them (her three-day spaghetti sauce was legendary and unequaled), was always more than ready to help in any way she could , and took enormous pleasure in simply having those she loved around her.
Born September 2, 1936 in Elberton, Ga., Mrs. Veal was the second daughter of the late Edward Alfano of Lanzara, Italy and the late Nell Alfano née Simmons of Mount Airy, N.C.
As a young girl, she was a straight-A student at Central High School in Elberton where she was a majorette, a member of the drama club and played clarinet in the school band. She was voted the Best Dressed, Cutest and Best Looking in her senior year, and won the titles of Miss Blue Devil and Miss Elberton.
It was well-known Christmas was Mrs. Veal’s favorite time of year. As the day approached, she would fill every nook and cranny of her home with festive decorations. There always was an enormous tree in the living room and candles placed in every window. She even insisted the family’s many hunting trophies be adorned with Santa hats.
Until her retirement, Mrs. Veal was a well-known personality in and around Waycross and cheerfully greeted customers at Larry’s Pharmacy where she was co-owner with her husband. Mrs. Veal’s faith was extremely important to her. She was an enthusiastic member of First Baptist Church in Waycross, and participated in church social activities.
Those who will continue to cherish their memories of her include husband Larry Veal; sons, Gene Veal and Todd Veal; daughter, Tracy Veal; two sisters, Reta Light and Angela Coffey; brother-in-law, Jack Light; daughters-in-law, Kelly Veal and Alison Veal; son-in-law, Jed Donohoe; grandchildren, Lauren Davis, Savannah Veal, Sophie Veal, Amelia Veal, Dillion Veal, Rhett Veal and Lola Rose Donohoe; grandson-in-law, Dan Davis; and great grandson, Levi Davis.
Mrs. Veal also is survived by nieces, Gina Shoemaker, Francine Light and their families; as well as nephews, Scott Light, Brad Light and their families.
A funeral service was held Monday at First Baptist Church in Waycross conducted by Pastor Travis Peavy. A graveside service was held at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Veal’s family extends its sincerest gratitude to GHC hospice staff, caregivers at Green Acres and all who have expressed sympathy.
