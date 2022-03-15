WAYCROSS — Kenneth Wayne Joiner, 83, died Saturday afternoon, March 12, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He graduated from Wacona School, and he was the owner/operator of Joiner Transfer and Joiner Fill Dirt. He enjoyed racing cars at the Waycross Motor Speedway, go-kart racing and remodeling antique cars. Joiner also enjoyed watching westerns and Elvis Presley. He was the son of the late Ira Clayton Joiner and Lucille Morgan Joiner. Survivors include his wife, Judy Davis Joiner of Waycross; one son, Scott Joiner (Kim) of Waycross; one daughter, Alysha Lamkin (Pete) of Waycross; grandchildren, Kaleigh Joiner, Chelsea Fullard (Danny Delk), and Connor Lamkin; great grandchild, Cassidy Delk; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard and Janice Smith, and Billy and Carol Davis. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by posting to his tribute wall at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
