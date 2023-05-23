VALDOSTA — Lisa Mosley Browning, 54, of Valdosta, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home in Valdosta from a chronic gastrointestinal infection.
She was born November 12, 1968 to Jackie Maassen (Don) of Brunswick and Eston Carl Mosley of Waycross.
She graduated from Ware County High School in 1986 and from Georgia Southern University in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and pursued a Master’'s Degree at Valdosta State.
She was a member of First Methodist Church of Valdosta and numerous civic organizations. Lisa was employed by Lowndes County Board of Education at Hahira Elementary School where she was endeared by her students. Lisa enjoyed life to the fullest with her outgoing personality.
She is survived by her three sons, Harris Elton Browning, William Eston Browning, and John Fielding Browning, all of Valdosta, whom she loved dearly. She also is survived by her parents, and sisters Amy Cohen (Neil) of Charleston, S.C., and Tammy Swain of Centerville, Ga. She is predeceased by her beloved son, Michael Brian Browning, Jr., sister Johnna Jernigan, maternal grandmother Mary Fulford, paternal grandparents Eva Sweat Mosley and Kiler Mosley, and infant brother Timmy Carl Mosley.
The funeral for Lisa will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta. The Rev. Justin Crenshaw will officiate.
Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Adel.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today (Wednesday, May 24) at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in her memory to Lowndes High School, c/o Special Education/Star Vikings, 1606 Norman Drive, Valdosta, 31601.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.
