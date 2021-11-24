Lonnie Randou Taylor
WAYCROSS — Lonnie Randou Taylor, 73, of Waycross died Sunday evening, November 14, 2021, at Baptist Village after an extended illness.
Taylor was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Randou and Dorothy Edwards Taylor. He attended schools in Jacksonville, and after graduation he attended South Georgia College in Douglas where he met his wife, Janis Schroyer.
After college, Taylor served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for the United States Postal Service for many years where he was a marketing director in the Savannah and Macon areas. Taylor retired to Waycross in 2003, and was a member of Blackshear First Baptist Church. He always enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events, and also was a NASCAR fan.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janis Schroyer Taylor of Waycross; one daughter, Kimberly Bagley (Wendell) of Waycross; two grandchildren, Matthew Bagley (fiance` Chyanna) of Troy, Ala., and Elizabeth Bagley of Waycross; one brother, David Taylor (Diane) of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; three sisters, Judy Ferguson (Fred) of Jacksonville, Fla., Pam Taylor of Jacksonville, and Linda Taylor (Buddy Lloyd) of Jacksonville; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A funeral service was held Friday morning, November 19, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Myers, the Rev. David White and Elder Jason Deal officiating.
Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery with military honors provided by a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard from Moody Air Force Base. Active pallbearers were Sonny Yarbrough, Danny Yarbrough, Jim Thomas, Al Wright and Derrick Crosby.
Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.
Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.