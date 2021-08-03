ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Marshall Lenard Walker, 92, of Orange Park, Fla., went to be with our Lord on July 26, 2021. Walker was born June 6, 1929, in Rhine, Ga., to the late William Lee and Mattie Mae (Cook) Walker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; sisters, Dora Lee Walker, Emma Ruby Hardin-Evans, Lula Mae Bennett, Ollie Pauline Mullis, Mattie Evelyn Mc-Cullar, and Wilmetta Warren; and brother, William Alton Walker. Walker is survived by a sister, Connell Tucker; sons, Marshall (Patti) Walker, Jr., and Tim (Anne) Walker; grandchildren, Ryan (April), Kyle (Emily), Savannah and Carter; and four greatgrandchildren, Clara, Levi, Selah, and Lawson. Walker was first employed by the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad in Fitzgerald in 1948 and, except for his honorable service with the United States Army in Korea from 1951 to 1953, worked for the ACL and its successor companies continuously for 43 years until his retirement from CSX Transportation in Waycross in 1991. The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, at Paulk Funeral Home, 301 South Main Street, Fitzgerald. A graveside memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald. In lieu of flowers, those so desiring may send donations in his memory to: Mercy Support Services, Inc., 515 College Drive, Middleburg, Florida, 3206. MercySupportServices.org
