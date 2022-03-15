WAYCROSS — Mrs. Myrna Lana Rigdon, 79, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 8, 2022, following a short illness. She was a native of Garden Valley, Ga., and was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Coleman and her parents, Kenneth H. Hortman and Lucille Wilson Hortman. She was a 1961 graduate of Crawford County High School, and was a member of Central Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Allen Rigdon of Waycross; a son, Kenneth Edward Rigdon of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, David Coleman, Daniel Coleman and Laura Maxwell all of Cairo, Ga., Kellie Hudgens of Troy, Ala.; two brothers, Bruce Hortman of Roberta, Ga., and Wilson Hortman of Warner Robins, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Central Baptist Church. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. The Shut-In Calling Team served as honorary pallbearers. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
