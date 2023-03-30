ALMA — Omer Witmer Davis, age 88, of Alma passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Hospice House after a short illness.
Davis was born July 18, 1934 in Pierce County to Omer C. Davis and Wynell Tuten Davis. Besides his parents, he also was preceded in death by a grandson, Torry Devin Davis; a brother, Ronnie Davis; two sisters, Deloris Johnson Wicker and June Smart; and two brother-in-laws, Jerrell Johnson and Brownie Smart.
Mr. Davis was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Shelby Jean Yawn Davis of Alma; son, Dale Davis of Blackshear; two grandsons, Shawn Davis and Trey Davis; seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; one sister, Carol Hersey (Buddy) of Waycross; and sister-in-law, Ellen Davis of Jesup.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 31 at Beulah Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Tuttle and the Rev. Mike Lee officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were; Shawn Davis, Trey Davis, Tanner Davis, Brian Hersey, Chad Hersey, Cole Elliot and Halston Taylor. Deacons of Beulah Baptist Church served as honorary pallbearers.
Crosby Funeral Home of Alma was in charge of arrangements.
