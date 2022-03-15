WAYCROSS — Oteria “Terri” Watkins of Lawrenceville, Ga., loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the age of 92, at her son’s home in St Augustine, Fla. Oteria was born October 14, 1929, in Waycross to Ben T. Sanders and Rosalie Sweat Sanders. She was married to Thomas E. Watkins and moved to the Atlanta, Ga. area. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Edwin Sanders of Waycross. She is survived by her former husband, Thomas E. Watkins of Loganville Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Steddy Grisham, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Vicki Watkins of St. Augustine, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Thelma Watkins of Atlanta; and many grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Oteria owned and managed children’s daycare centers and an adult living facility in the Atlanta area. She was very much loved, and will be greatly missed.
Online Poll
Have You Seen Our Recent Videos?
We have started a new series called "Weekly Updates' to keep our locals updated on the community. Have you seen it yet?
You voted:
Announcements
Online Services
Subscription Services
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.