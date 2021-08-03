WAYCROSS — Mrs. Phyllis H. Jewell, 82, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities. Ms. Jewell was a native and resident of Waycross. She was a homemaker and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Ms. Jewell was the daughter of the late William Moultrie Brown and late Nettie Mae Thomas Brown. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Russell Jewell; and a daughter, Tammy Collier. She is survived by a son, Timothy Jewell (wife Cheryl) of Waycross; three grandchildren, Levi Jewell, Laci Jewell, and Garrett Collier; her siblings, Jimmy Brown (wife Fern), Larry Brown (wife Shirley), and Sharon Aldridge (husband Larry); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service was held Friday, July 30, 2021, in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
