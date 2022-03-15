BLACKSHEAR — Randall Douglas Williamson, Sr., 73, of Blackshear, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross following a lengthy battle with cancer. Born March 14, 1948, in the old Waycross Hospital to the late Alvin and Hilda Bowen Williamson, he fought a brilliant fight until the end and now has passed to the other side. We know the first person to
greet him was his brother, Colin, who was surely given the “Greeter Job” by St. Peter shortly after his passing. Colin was the unofficial greeter at the Pierce County Nursing Home prior to his entrance into Heaven. We’re sure that his Mama and Daddy were the next ones to welcome him Home, followed by his Papas and Grannies, Aunts and Uncles, and other loved ones who had gone before. What a wonderful reunion! Randy graduated from Blackshear High School in 1966 and was an outstanding athlete dating back to his grade school years. He won several awards for his play, both on offense and defense in football, and as an outstanding forward and center on the basketball court. He was voted Most Athletic Senior Superlative. Prior to being involved in an unfortunate accident his senior year, he had been courted by several Southeastern Conference teams for both football and basketball. The accident broke his neck and his heart, but never his spirit. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He enjoyed his hunting dogs and his lap dogs. His special dog was “Chico.” Randy loved Chico, and Chico loved Randy. His wife, Brenda, often said she thought Randy may love Chico more than her, but be assured that was not the case. Randy and Brenda were married for 23-plus years, and she was a dedicated wife, confidante and caretaker for more than 28 years. Randy’s mama often stated and was correct when she would say that “there is a special place in Heaven for Brenda” and the entire Williamson family feels the same. When Randy learned he had cancer, he prayed he would get one more hunting season in prior to his demise. He actually got two more seasons in and enjoyed them very much. He was the official fire builder at the Eagles Nest Hunting Club. The club even named a hunting area in his honor, called “The Randy Strand.” When all else failed, he would say “lets turn them loose in the Strand,” which normally brought positive results. He also enjoyed watching horse racing, football, basketball, deer hunting on TV. He was a Georgia Tech fan from childhood because his grandfather, Bob Bowen, was a big fan and his brother, Victor, was a Georgia Tech grad. He had started to like and cheer a little bit for the Georgia Bulldogs, mainly because he was a fan of Stetson Bennett IV. Randy was Presbyterian by faith, having been a member of the Blackshear Presbyterian Church since early childhood. He was also involved in Alcoholics Anonymous for many years, having served as a counselor and giving hope to many souls. Having a long career in the automotive industry, Randy had worked for Nimmer Chevrolet, Crosby Pontiac, owned Randy’s Transmissions, owned Downtown Tire and Auto, and Mike Burch Ford. His salesmanship was his prime asset. Randy will be remembered for his heartfelt love for his family, his dogs, his fellow man, his country, and most importantly, his Lord. In addition to his parents and brother, Colin, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert L. and Ida Rhodenberry, Bowen and Colin H. and Minnie Aspinwall Williamson. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Aspinwall Williamson of Blackshear; four children, Doug Williamson (wife Heather) of Marietta, Ga., Casey Williamson of Hiram, Ga., Keith Ambrose (wife Brittany) of Blackshear, and Jennifer Taylor (husband Johnny) of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Brit Williamson, Lanie Alex Williamson, Cason Williamson, Jake Williamson, Layne Ambrose (wife Georgia), Eliza Ambrose, Seth Taylor, Anslei Taylor, Brody Taylor, Addison Taylor and Emmaline Taylor; a great grandchild, Clarke Ambrose; two brothers, Victor Williamson of St. Simons Island, and Mike Williamson (wife Ina) of Fleming Island, Fla.; nieces, Amy Smolenski (husband Scott), Michelle Sanson, and Jennifer Lalmansingh (husband Andy); great niece and nephews, Ashton, Michael, and Anthony; and several other relatives. A funeral took place at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14, in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, 31503 or to Allmons All About Animals Inc, 2988 Midway Church Road, Blackshear, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.
