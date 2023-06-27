WAYCROSS — Reverend John Walter “J.W.” Womble, 90, passed away Thursday evening, June 22, 2023, at Hospice House Satilla in Waycross.
Rev. Womble was born in 1932 in Lulaton to the late C.B. Womble and Pauline Smith Womble. He graduated from Wacona High School in 1949. Shortly after his graduation, Rev. Womble enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, serving aboard the U.S.S. Midway.
After leaving the Navy, he worked for the J.C. Penney Company for 36 years. During this time, Rev. Womble began working with honeybees and was awarded Sioux Honey Association’s Member of the Year award in 1984.
Upon retirement, Womble found another calling. He became a pastor in the United Methodist Church serving Waresboro UMC, Roxie Mae UMC, and Friendship UMC for a total of 21 years. His deep faith was an anchor throughout his life, guiding his actions in service to his congregations and family.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Womble was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Sue Greenfield and JoAnn Carter.
Surviving Womble is his devoted wife of 59 years, Doris Dixon Womble; their children, Mike (wife Elizabeth) of Ellijay, Ga., Brenda Meeks of Claxton, Ga., Christie Foster (husband Marc) of Reidsville, Ga., and John (wife Jennifer) of Lake Park, Ga. He was a loving grandfather to Erick Gares, Courtney Key, Abby Foster, Riley Mercer, Owen Foster, and Henry Womble, and great grandfather to Avery and Sirius Gares. Additionally, Rev. Womble is survived by his sister, Paula Lancaster of Conyers, Ga., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rev. Womble was known as a faithful provider, always caring for his family and those in need. He was a man of deep faith, humble generosity, and quiet strength.
In remembering him, we think of a man who worked hard, loved deeply, and lived his faith each day. His memory lives on in the hearts of those he loved and served. His was a life well-lived.
A funeral service was held Sunday afternoon, June 25, 2023, at Winona Park United Methodist.
Interment was held in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House Satilla, 811 Beacon St, Waycross, 31501 or Winona Park Methodist Church, 900 N. Augusta Avenue, Waycross, 31503.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.