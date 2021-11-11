Samuel Roscoe ‘Sammy’ Williams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Samuel Roscoe (Sammy) Williams, 57, also known as Tiger, died Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center- Downtown in Jacksonville, Fla., following a brief illness.
He was a native and life-long resident of Ware County. He was the son of the late Roscoe (Tiger) Williams and Sara Guess (Mickey) Williams. He also was preceded in death by siblings John Williams and Ricky Hill.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church, the Men’s Sunday School class and played bass guitar in the church orchestra. He also had been a member of Chosen Gospel Group for five years.
Sammy was a 1982 graduate from Ware County High School, and attended DeVry University in Atlanta. He was the custodian with Ware County Middle School for the past 15 years, and was formerly employed with VIP Printing in Jesup and Brantley Printing in Waycross.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Leketta Lovett Williams of Waycross; two daughters, Amber Dell (husband Joseph) of Blackshear, and Gracianna Gaskins (husband Seth) of Waycross; a son, Ross Williams of Waycross; a stepson. Ashley Cox (wife Ashlie) of Waycross; six grandchildren, Cason Dell, Abagail Dell, Addison Dell, Grayson Saylor, Jeremiah Dell, and Olivia Dell; sister, Linda Music (husband Leo) of Waycross; brother Gary Williams of South Carolina; a sister-in-law Sandra Hill of Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., today (Saturday, November 13), at Second Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Kettle Creek Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.
Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.