MILLWOOD — Sara Jean DeVane Booth, 92, died Saturday afternoon, July 31, 2021, at Hospice House Satilla. Ms. Booth was a native of Ray City but had lived in Millwood since 1956. A 1945 graduate of Nashville High School, she attended Georgia Teachers College at ABAC and Massey Business College in Atlanta. Ms. Booth was employed as a third-grade teacher for Berrien County Board of Education from 1949-53. She worked for the Civil Service Veterans Hospital in Kecoughtan, Va., and Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta from 1953-55. Ms. Booth has been a member of Millwood Baptist Church since she moved to Millwood with her husband. She served in the church choir, WMU, as Vacation Bible School director, church secretary for 18 years, and she loved singing in the church trio. Years ago, Ms. Booth served as PTA President and was a member of the Homemaker’s Club. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, and serving family and friends. Her greatest joy was in her beloved grandchildren, their visits, and caring for them whenever possible. Ms. Booth was preceded in death by her parents, Caulie A. DeVane and Alma Albritton DeVane; her husband, Tillman Eugene Booth, Sr.; and her siblings, Mildred DeVane, Laura Nell Maulsby, Carolyn DeVane Griner, Felton A. DeVane, and 1st Lt. Harry E. DeVane. Survivors include one daughter, Angie Johnson (Joseph) of Millwood; three sons, Tim Booth and Bill Booth of Millwood, and David Booth (Janna) of Oxford, Miss.; five grandchildren, Sara Ann Johnson, Julianna Johnson, Jaden Booth, Connor Booth, and Garrett Booth; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held at noon, Friday, August 6, at Millwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 5, at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at musicfh.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
