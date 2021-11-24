Shane Carter
MILLWOOD — Shane Carter, 50, of Millwood, died Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.
Carter was born in Homerville to the late Walter Foye Carter and Sharon Charlene Carter. He had made Waycross and Millwood his home for the majority of his life. Carter was the owner and operator of Carter’s Concrete Solutions.
He will forever be remembered for his hard work ethic, his love for hunting, fishing and cooking. Carter and his family were members of Waresboro Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger Carter of Millwood; four children, Griffany Carter (Zach Kersey) of Waycross, Gylan “Kain” Carter (Macey Perry) of Millwood, Jessie Kelly (Keith) of Warner Robins, Bubba Carter (Emily) of Waycross; six grandchildren; two brothers, Chris Carter (Crystal) of Pearson, and Ramey Carter (Jennifer) of Gainesville, Ga.; his fathers- and mothers-in-law, Steve and Marie Barnard of Waycross, Marty and Patty Slaughter of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Mike and Sabrina Griffin of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A graveside service was held Saturday, November 20, in Cox Creek Cemetery next to Waresboro Baptist Church.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.
